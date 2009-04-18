JPMorgan At War With Angry MySpace Chick

So this story is pretty bizarre…



It seems that JPMorgan (JPM) in a bid to collect on deadbeats, has hired company that goes on MySpace to harrass the children of borrowers.

Crazy, right?

Anyway, Cityfile and Alphaville have discovered one of the children, and by all appearances she’s not someone to be messed it. Her name is Gina Recobene, and she looks tough.

Cityfile: As you can tell from her “About me” section, Gina is not someone you want to rumble with. Sure, she says she’s a “pretty laid back person,” and Jamie might have thought she’d be a push-over given her recreational habits (“I like getting fu**ed up on a daily basis!”). But don’t think for a moment Gina is going to allow some middle-aged in a silk tie and gold cufflinks man to front. As she puts it herself, “I hate bitches that run there [sic] mouth!”

Step foot in Cook County, Illinois at your own risk, Jamie.

And man, you gotta wonder. How bad are things at JP Morgan when they’re resorting to such ridiculously aggressive bill collection?

For more pictures of Gina, here’s Shory12’s complete profile.

