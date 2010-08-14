Goldman And JPMorgan Execs Are Not Convinced About Blackberry Mobile Confidentiality

Apparently JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs held conference calls recently with Blackberry execs and one of them was not reassured by Blackberry’s explanation of how they will solve the company’s conflict with the Saudi and UAE governments.



Right now, Blackberry’s BBM system allows confidential and encrypted messages, which has some governments concerned about terrorist threats and what not. So Blackberry is going to make some changes, like allowing people to monitor the data. According to Bloomberg:

RIM and the kingdom’s wireless operators are making progress in implementing a system to allow monitoring of user data.

But solving the problem creates another problem:

Trying to solve something this quickly obviously triggers concerns that there will be loopholes created in the system.

Bloomberg says Blackberry tried to reassure both JPM and Goldman recently in conference calls, and that it was probably about confidentiality that JPM and Goldman needed to be reassured. And, someone was not reassured by the talk.

At least one corporate customer has told RIM it’s not satisfied with the explanations so far and is seeking an additional meeting.

It’s obvious why. Read the announcement Blackberry made recently:

“Although RIM cannot disclose confidential regulatory discussions that take place with any government, RIM assures its customers that it genuinely tries to be as cooperative as possible with governments in the spirit of supporting legal and national security requirements, while also preserving the lawful needs of citizens and corporations.”

Now everyone is curious to find out how the company plans to stay in business in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and still maintain customer confidentiality, because Blackberry won’t say how they’re going to do it.

