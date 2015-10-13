JPMorgan has become Wall Street's top training ground for C-suite executives

AP Images Jamie Dimon has watched some of his talent head out the door for other CEO roles over the years.

JPMorgan seems to have become the preeminent breeding ground for C-suite executives.

Jamie Dimon has been in charge at the bank since before the financial crisis, and the current CEO clearly likes his job.

That’s resulted in other would-be competitors for leadership roles looking beyond the bank’s walls at other C-suite gigs.

The big breaking news after the close on Monday October 12 was that ex-JPMorgan exec Jes Staley is likely to take the CEO role at a competing bank, Barclays.

He joins a long list of other JPM alums who have made it big elsewhere.

The best and brightest from JPMorgan have gone on to roles at other big banks, credit and payment processing companies and client companies.

Business Insider tracks who from JPMorgan decided to move out, to move up in the ranks:

