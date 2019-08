JPMorgan's complete guide to global markets

With the start of the new year, markets are trying to shake off a lacklustre 2015 in which the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes both finished down for the year for the first time since 2008.

The Federal Reserve also lifted off from 0% interest rates for the first time in 7 years while most other central banks have been maintaining incredibly low rates.

There were also worries over the high yield credit market and fears of a stumble in China once gain.

JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Kelly and team have surveyed the economic landscape and released their first-quarter presentation outlining the state of the markets and more.

Thanks to JPMorgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.