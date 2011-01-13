JPMorgan's favourite 13 Stocks In 2011

United Parcel Service, or UPS, delivers packages worldwide. Most recently, JPMorgan was encouraged by the company's issuance of $2 billion of notes, with $1.5 billion of 10-year notes at just 3.2% and $500 million of 30-year notes at nearly 5%.

UPS plans to use the proceeds from this low-cost debt to make cash contributions to pension funds, removing pension expense risk in 2011. JPMorgan views this move as a positive catalyst for UPS shares as it increases the likelihood of a significant share buyback in the near-term or a dividend increase.

Other Wall Street researchers are also bullish on UPS, with 19, or 73%, of analysts rating its stock 'buy' and the remainder ranking the shares a 'hold.'