IT'S OFFICIAL: JPMorgan Will Pay A $US13 Billion Mortgage Settlement

The mammoth $US13 billion settlement between JPMorgan Chase and the government over mortgages is official.

As part of settlement, JPMorgan will have to pay $US9 billion. The bank will also pay another $US4 billion that will go to consumer relief, the press release states.

Here’s the statement from Eric Schneiderman’s office:

A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN-LED STATE & FEDERAL WORKING GROUP ANNOUNCES $US13 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE

Settlement Includes An Expected $US1 Billion For New York

RMBS Task Force, Co-Chaired By Schneiderman, Produces Largest Settlement Ever Levied Against A Financial Institution

Settlement Comes Thirteen Months After Schneiderman Sued JPMorgan For Fraudulent Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Packaged And Sold By Bear Stearns

Schneiderman: “Today’s Settlement Is A Major Victory In The Fight To Hold Those Who Caused The Financial Crisis Accountable”

NEW YORK — Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today joined the members of a state and federal working group he co-chairs in announcing a $US13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase. The agreement — the largest settlement with a single entity in American history — resolve federal and state civil claims arising out of the packaging, marketing, sale and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) by JPMorgan, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual prior to January 1, 2009.

The settlement requires JPMorgan to pay $US9 billion and provide $US4 billion in consumer relief, including mortgage modifications for homeowners at risk of foreclosure. New York State will receive more than $US1 billion of the $US13 billion settlement, including $US613 million in cash and approximately $US400 million in consumer relief for struggling New Yorkers. Among other uses, the cash portion will be directed to provide additional legal services and housing counseling for those affected by Superstorm Sandy. The settlement was negotiated through the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group, a joint state and federal working group formed in 2012 to share resources and continue investigating wrongdoing in the mortgage-backed securities market prior to the financial crisis. Attorney General Schneiderman co-chairs the RMBS working group.

“Since my first day in office, I have insisted that there must be accountability for the misconduct that led to the crash of the housing market and the collapse of the American economy,” said Attorney General Schneiderman, co-chair of the RMBS working group. “This historic deal, which will bring long-overdue relief to homeowners around the country and across New York, is exactly what our working group was created to do. We refused to allow systemic frauds that harmed so many New York homeowners and investors to simply be forgotten, and as a result we’ve won a major victory today in the fight to hold those who caused the financial crisis accountable.”

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Schneiderman in October 2012 against J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (formerly known as Bear Stearns & Co. Inc.), JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., and EMC Mortgage LLC (formerly known as EMC Mortgage Corporation) alleging fraud under the Martin Act in the packaging and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities by Bear Stearns. As part of the global settlement, JPMorgan acknowledged it made serious, material misrepresentations to the public — including the investing public — about numerous RMBS transactions.

The global settlement includes a Statement of Facts, in which JPMorgan acknowledges that it regularly misrepresented to RMBS investors that the mortgage loans in various securities complied with underwriting guidelines. Contrary to those representations, as the Statement of Facts explains, on a number of different occasions, JPMorgan employees knew that the loans in question did not comply with its own guidelines and were not otherwise appropriate for securitization, but they allowed the loans to be securitized — and those securities to be sold — without disclosing this information to investors. This conduct, along with similar conduct by other banks that bundled toxic loans into securities and misled investors who purchased those securities, contributed to the financial crisis.

Attorney General Schneiderman was elected in 2010 and took office in 2011, when the five largest mortgage servicing banks, all 50 state attorneys general, and the federal government were on the verge of agreeing to a settlement that would have immunized the banks — including JPMorgan — from liability for virtually all misconduct related to the financial crisis. Attorney General Schneiderman refused to agree to such sweeping immunity for the banks. As a result, Attorney General Schneiderman secured a settlement that preserved a wide range of claims for further investigation and prosecution.

In his 2012 State of the Union address, President Obama announced the formation of the RMBS Working Group. The collaboration brought together the Department of Justice (DOJ), other federal entities, and several state law enforcement officials — led by Attorney General Schneiderman — to investigate those responsible for misconduct contributing to the financial crisis through the pooling and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

Today’s settlement is a product of the RMBS Working Group.

Michael P. Stephens, Acting Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said, “JP Morgan and the banks it bought, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, sold hundreds of billions of dollars of defective mortgages into the securities markets helping to precipitate the financial crisis. Investors, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, suffered enormous losses by purchasing RMBS from JPMorgan, Washington Mutual and Bear Stearns not knowing about those defects. Today’s settlement is a significant, but by no means a final step by FHFA-OIG, DOJ the NYAG, and our other law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who committed acts of fraud and deceit. We are proud to have worked on this case with Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and his outstanding staff in New York and we look forward to our continued work together, as well as with the other federal and state agencies that have contributed significantly to this case.”

Under the settlement, JPMC will be required to: