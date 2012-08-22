JP Morgan's Tom Lee Likes These 12 Stocks

JP Morgan’s Tom Lee

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Tom Lee of JPMorgan Chase and his equity research group have identified 12 stocks that they believe could outperform in coming months and that are also less likely to be “consensus” buys.Lee looked at only overweight and neutral rated stocks. He also screened for stocks that investors were betting against. Specifically, these stocks had short interests that were above 4.7% of float or higher.



The stocks have an average 22% potential upside opportunity relative to JPMorgan analysts’ price targets.

United States Steel Ticker: X Industry: Metals & Mining Target Price: $43.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 26.0% United States Steel engages in the production and sale of steel mill products. It was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alcoa Ticker: AA Industry: Metals & Mining Target Price: $12.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 9.0% Alcoa engages in the production and management of primary aluminium, fabricated aluminium, and alumina. It was founded in 1888 and is based in New York, New York. Titanium Metals Corp Ticker: TIE Industry: Metals & Mining Target Price: $17.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 5.6% Titanium Metals produces and sells titanium melted and mill products. It was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cliffs Natural Resources Ticker: CLF Industry: Metals & Mining Target Price: $55.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 10.2% Cliffs Natural Resources is a mining and natural resources company. It was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Micron Technology Ticker: MU Industry: Semiconductors Target Price: $8.50 Short Interest as % of Float: 7.2% Micron Technology engages int he manufacture and marketing of semiconductor devices worldwide. It was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Advanced Micro Devices Ticker: AMD Industry: Semiconductors Target Price: $5.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 15.7% AMD operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Stericyle Ticker: SRCL Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies Target Price: $101.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 5.6% Stericycle provides regulated waste management and related services. It was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Cintas Ticker: CTAS Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies Target Price: $46.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 5.2% Cintas provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services to approximately 900,000 businesses globally. It was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. F5 Networks Ticker: FFIV Industry: Comm. Equipment Target Price: $99.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 4.8% F5 Networks provides delivery networking technology that optimizes the delivery of network-based applications. It was founded in 1996 and is based in Seattle, Washington. Microchip Technology Ticker: MCHP Industry: Semiconductors Target Price: $35.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 9.3% Micron Technology engages in the development and sale of semiconductor products for embedded control applications. It was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. Waste Management Ticker: WM Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies Target Price: $34.50 Short Interest as % of Float: 5.5% Waste Management provides waste management services to North America. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Harris Corp. Ticker: HRS Industry: Comm. Equipment Target Price: $43.00 Short Interest as % of Float: 7.0% Harris Corporation operates as a communications and information technology company that serves government and commercial markets worldwide. It was founded in 1916 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

