10 books JP Morgan thinks you should read this winter

If you want to know what’s on the minds of business leaders and entrepreneurs through the US summer, consider JP Morgan’s book list suggestions.
The banking giant released its 2016 summer reading list on Thursday, choosing the 10 most compelling titles from 450 submissions.
The 17th annual reading list offers a diverse selection of books, covering topics from the mystery of sleep to the wildly popular musical “Hamilton.”
Here is a roundup of the picks, along with JP Morgan’s descriptions of the books and why they chose them:
Author: Steve Case
Description: 'There's little doubt technology has transformed the world. But where exactly it's going from here is up for debate. There are few people more equipped to answer that question than one of the world's foremost entrepreneurs, Steve Case, co-founder of AOL. In The Third Wave, Case explains how and what technology will impact next, and more importantly for readers, the skills one needs to succeed in this third wave.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Adam Grant
Description: 'Individuality is not a new attribute of success; indeed, the iconoclast-as-innovator idea is well documented. What Adam Grant brings to the conversation in Originals is that ingenuity is inside all of us. It often takes great courage, but challenging the status quo and changing your world or the world at large is not only the arena of the eccentric; it is available to everyone, every day. Originals finds Grant again daring his readers to find the strength to improve the world in their own unique way.'
Source: JP Morgan
Authors: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
Description: 'With its genre-bending fusion of musical theatre, hip-hop, R&B and pop, the Broadway sensation 'Hamilton: An American Musical' has electrified theatre goers since it debuted in the fall of 2015. While the musical tells a uniquely American story like nothing before it, Hamilton: The Revolution is the official account of the inspiration for and making of the show from its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Featuring exclusive details, photos, interviews and more, as well as the full script and lyrics, the book is an indispensable companion to a show that promises to excite and inspire for years to come.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Angela Duckworth
Description: 'In Angela Duckworth's view, the adage that only practice makes perfect is not only true; it is inexorable. Indeed, the secret to achievement is not talent or genius, says Duckworth, but pure persistence, what she calls 'grit.' Through interviews with some of the world's highest achievers to historical anecdotes to insights gleaned from modern experiments in peak performance, Duckworth reveals that the ability to persevere is perhaps the greatest talent of all. '
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Hope Jahren
Description: 'Part memoir and part celebration of the wonder of nature, acclaimed scientist Hope Jahren's treatise on plant life is an exquisite portrait of a life lived passionately, the meaning of friendship, and how, like the lifecycle of the plants, trees and flowers she so earnestly details in Lab Girl, life unfolds when it is nurtured in all the right ways.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Phaidon Editors
Description: 'The history of cartography is a view of the world coming into focus; it is a history of discovery, conquest, ingenuity and innovation. Featuring more than 300 maps from around the world, from the first forays into mapmaking by the Greeks to the incredible everyday conveniences of the Global Positioning System, Maps: Exploring the World is a beautifully illustrated and remarkable account of civilisation's noble attempt to know where it is and where it is going.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Jeffrey Garten
Description: 'Globalization may be a uniquely modern term, but it's been brewing for centuries. Through the stories of ten disparate, sometimes obscure figures in history -- from Genghis Khan and Margaret Thatcher to Cyrus Field and Andy Grove -- author Jeffrey Garten traces the roots of a world that once seemed as vast as the cosmos but is now as close and connected as any small community. From Silk to Silicon is the story of transcendent change and the lessons civilisation's pioneers provide when they dared look to the horizon and beyond.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Sonia Purnell
Description: 'Most historians regard Winston Churchill as one of the twentieth century's most indispensable figures, but where would he -- and history -- be without his loyal, whip-smart wife Clementine. While Churchill has been the subject of innumerable biographies, Clementine and her influence is much lesser known. Not anymore. Author Sonia Purnell reveals a woman, who in her devotion to husband and country, played an enormous role in the ultimate success of the Allied effort before, during and after World War II.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Arianna Huffington
Description: 'It's safe to say you don't get enough sleep. What you don't know is just how destructive sleep deprivation can be to your health, happiness, career and relationships. First addressed in her best-selling book, Thrive, Arianna Huffington devotes nearly 400 pages to the science and mystery of sleep and ultimately the grave consequences of not getting enough of it. You won't want to put it down -- until bedtime, of course.'
Source: JP Morgan
Author: Todd Rose
Description: 'No one wants to be average, but according to author Todd Rose there's nothing to worry about -- average doesn't exist. Yet society at almost every level is designed around the idea that there is some vast middle of mediocrity; it shouldn't be. That critical insight is the premise for Rose's book, The End of Average, which lays out the mathematical flaws in the idea of average and offers three principles of individuality that can lead to a better, more satisfying life.'
Source: JP Morgan
