A Banker Jumped To His Death From The Top Of JP Morgan Headquarters In Hong Kong

A man jumped off of JP Morgan’s Hong Kong headquarters to his death, according to George Chen of the South China Morning Post.

JP Morgan has confirmed that the man who jumped was a 33 year-old employee at the firm with the last name Li. He was a junior investment banker.

This comes at a delicate time for the financial industry, when a spate of deaths — mostly in London — have alarmed observers.

Witnesses say that police tried to stop the man from jumping from the 30 story building, 10 floors of which are used by JP Morgan, around 2:00 or 3:00 pm, but to no avail.

