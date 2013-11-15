JP Morgan Scraps Its Latest Social Media Push After A 6-Hour Long Twitter Disaster

JP Morgan’s PR team is heading “back to the drawing board” after feeling Twitter’s sweet trollish justice for six hilarious hours.

Wednesday afternoon, JP Morgan’s “Ask JPM” hashtag — which the bank thought would make for a good live Q&A session — was hijacked by reporters, pundits, and the bank’s many critics.

“Do you like puppies? If you had a puppy, what would you name him? #AskJPM,” joked Bloomberg’s Matt Levine. “What’s it like working with Mexican drug cartels? Do they tip? #AskJPM,” asked Salon’s David Dayen. “Who does #2 work for?! #AskJPM,” wondered Twitter user Rob Bartenstein.

Answer, JP Morgan:

Tomorrow’s Q&A is cancelled. Bad Idea. Back to the drawing board.

