JPM Presents 16 Stocks That Will Do Fantastic If Inflation Surges

Photo: Flickr/Pink Sherbert Photography

Everyone’s talking about inflation right now, and wondering how to invest accordingly.JPM’s Thomas J. Lee and Daniel M. McElligott have looked at past inflationary episodes to get some empirical basis on what does best.



The best industries? Staples, Energy, healthcare, and materials. Cheap large caps also do well.

So they’ve picked 16 companies in these industries, with low PEs, and high market caps that they predict will do well in the event of a rapid inflationary episode.

