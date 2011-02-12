JPM Presents 16 Stocks That Will Do Fantastic If Inflation Surges

Joe Weisenthal
Everyone’s talking about inflation right now, and wondering how to invest accordingly.JPM’s Thomas J. Lee and Daniel M. McElligott have looked at past inflationary episodes to get some empirical basis on what does best.

The best industries? Staples, Energy, healthcare, and materials. Cheap large caps also do well.

So they’ve picked 16 companies in these industries, with low PEs, and high market caps that they predict will do well in the event of a rapid inflationary episode.

Newmont Mining

Industry: gold mining

Market Cap: $28.1 billion

2011 PE: 11.6x

Potential upside: 43%

Barrick Gold

Industry: Gold mining

Market Cap: $47.3 billion

2011 PE: 11.9x

Potential upside: 35%

Pfizer

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Market Cap: $152.6 billion

2011 PE: 9.5x

Potential upside: 31%

Teva

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Market Cap: $48.3 billion

2011 PE: 9.9x

Potential upside: 28%

Merck

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Market Cap: $101.9 billion

2011 PE: 12.0x

Potential upside: 27x

CVS

Industry: Pharmaceutical retailing

Market Cap: $101.9 Billion

2011 PE: 12x

Potential upside: 26%

Freeport McMoran

Industry: Copper mining

Market Cap: $50.7 billion

2011 PE: 9.4x

Potential upside: 25%

Abbot Labs

Industry: Healthcare

Market Cap: $70.3 billion.

2011 PE: 9.9x

Potential upside: 21%

Apache

Industry: Oil

Market Cap: $42.3 billion

2011 PE: 10.3x

Potential upside: 20%

Amgen

Industry: Biotech

Market Cap: $51.4 billion

2011 PE: 10.6x

Potential upside: 19%

Gilead

Industry: Biotech

Market Cap: $30.6 billion

2011 PE: 9.9x

Potential upside: 18%

Wellpoint

Industry: Healthcare

Market Cap: $25.6 billion

2011 PE: 9.9x

Potential upside: 16%

Aetna

Industry: Healthcare

Market Cap: $14.9 billion

2011 PE: 13.3x

Potential upside: 15%

Covidien

Industry: Healthcare equipment

Market Cap: $24.5 billion

2011 PE: 13.3x

Potential upside: 15%

Cigna

Industry: Healthcare

Market Cap: $11.6 billion

2011 PE: 9.0x

Potential upside: 14%

Peabody Energy

Industry: Energy

Market Cap: $16.5 billion

2011 PE: 12.9x

Potential upside: 12%

Now for stocks that might go down

