JPM Presents 16 Stocks That Will Do Fantastic If Inflation Surges

Everyone’s talking about inflation right now, and wondering how to invest accordingly.JPM’s Thomas J. Lee and Daniel M. McElligott have looked at past inflationary episodes to get some empirical basis on what does best.
The best industries? Staples, Energy, healthcare, and materials. Cheap large caps also do well.
So they’ve picked 16 companies in these industries, with low PEs, and high market caps that they predict will do well in the event of a rapid inflationary episode.
Industry: gold mining
Market Cap: $28.1 billion
2011 PE: 11.6x
Potential upside: 43%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Gold mining
Market Cap: $47.3 billion
2011 PE: 11.9x
Potential upside: 35%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Market Cap: $152.6 billion
2011 PE: 9.5x
Potential upside: 31%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Market Cap: $48.3 billion
2011 PE: 9.9x
Potential upside: 28%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Market Cap: $101.9 billion
2011 PE: 12.0x
Potential upside: 27x
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Pharmaceutical retailing
Market Cap: $101.9 Billion
2011 PE: 12x
Potential upside: 26%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Copper mining
Market Cap: $50.7 billion
2011 PE: 9.4x
Potential upside: 25%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Healthcare
Market Cap: $70.3 billion.
2011 PE: 9.9x
Potential upside: 21%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Oil
Market Cap: $42.3 billion
2011 PE: 10.3x
Potential upside: 20%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Biotech
Market Cap: $51.4 billion
2011 PE: 10.6x
Potential upside: 19%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Biotech
Market Cap: $30.6 billion
2011 PE: 9.9x
Potential upside: 18%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Healthcare
Market Cap: $25.6 billion
2011 PE: 9.9x
Potential upside: 16%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Healthcare
Market Cap: $14.9 billion
2011 PE: 13.3x
Potential upside: 15%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Healthcare equipment
Market Cap: $24.5 billion
2011 PE: 13.3x
Potential upside: 15%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Healthcare
Market Cap: $11.6 billion
2011 PE: 9.0x
Potential upside: 14%
Source: JPMorgan
Industry: Energy
Market Cap: $16.5 billion
2011 PE: 12.9x
Potential upside: 12%
Source: JPMorgan
