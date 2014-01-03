Worldwide Manufacturing Output Is Rising At Its Fastest Pace Since February 2011

For the past 18 hours we’ve been covering the latest manufacturing purchasing mangers index (PMI) data announced by countries around the world.

Fifteen of 23 reported accelerating gains.

Now we get our final aggregate reading for the world at large from JPMorgan, and it didn’t disappoint, coming in at 53.3 compared with a prior reading of 53.1.

That’s the highest level since Feb. 2011

“The global manufacturing sector ended 2013 on a positive note,” said David Hensley, Director of Global Economics Coordination at J.P.Morgan. “According to the global PMI, output was rising at the fastest pace in almost three years. Both final demand and inventory dynamics are supporting production. In addition, near-term dynamics appear to remain favourable, based on the elevated level of the global new orders PMI.”

Here are the charts:

And the regional breakdown:

