Party Crashers: The JPMorgan FX Trader Christmas Party Had Free Bud Light!

JP Morgan FX traders had a Christmas party at Connolly’s pub on 14 E 47th.



We crashed it!

All the traders had silver wrist-bands (when Deutsche Bank had their holiday party, they had gold) which granted them free access to the Bud-light bar until 9:30 pm.

Apparently a lot left after the free booze stopped flowing, but the bar was crowded when The Business Insider crashed at around 9:45.

“You should have seen it before – we were like sardines,” said one trader.

Check out the party –>

Want us to crash your holiday party? Email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.