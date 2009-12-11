Party Crashers: The JPMorgan FX Trader Christmas Party Had Free Bud Light!

JP Morgan FX traders had a Christmas party at Connolly’s pub on 14 E 47th.
We crashed it!
All the traders had silver wrist-bands (when Deutsche Bank had their holiday party, they had gold) which granted them free access to the Bud-light bar until 9:30 pm.
Apparently a lot left after the free booze stopped flowing, but the bar was crowded when The Business Insider crashed at around 9:45.
“You should have seen it before – we were like sardines,” said one trader.
Check out the party –>
The jovial crowd rented out the upstairs bar at Connolly's. They watched the game, hit on ladies, told funny stories and pretended to mingle with the boss.
That one guy's story looks pretty interesting. It caught the attention of these other two eavesdroppers.
We hear the entire FX team was there, including the senior management. Can anyone identify this guy?
Bud-light and free dinner? Awesome. They thought so too. The food (lower right, mostly fried) had all but been demolished. All in all, the party looked like a success. Nice work.
