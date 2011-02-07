8 Ways JPMorgan Is Playing Stocks Right Now

From JPMorgan’s latest Global Market Outlook & Strategy report, a breakdown of the firm’s key equity ideas.



• We raise exposure to Commodity sector overweights and EM equity underweights as a hedge to rising geopolitical and inflation risks.

• Elevated positions by tactical investors leave equities vulnerable to a profit taking correction.

• We reduce our long exposures back to normal.

• To play the inflation threat theme within EM, we open an OW in Taiwan and ASEAN ex Indonesia vs. MSCI EM.

• Inflation is also becoming a problem for DM countries, putting pressure on central banks to raise interest rates despite a fragile growth picture. UK is the most vulner- able. Open OW in US (S&P500) Real Estate and Utilities vs. their UK (FTSE All-Share) counterparts.

• Across sectors focus risk on overweighting Energy. The Sector Momentum strategy remains on an upward trajectory. Stay long despite last month’s underperformance.

• OW small vs. large caps, in line with our bullish view for 2011. Small caps tend to do well vs. large caps in the second/third years following the ends of US recessions.

• Reduce to a token the overweight US vs. European Banks, which functions as a hedge against a return of the EMU periphery crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.