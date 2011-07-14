JPM Easily Beats Earnings Estimates, Stock Ticking Higher

On first blush, a solid “beat” from JPMorgan, which earned $1.27 last quarter vs. estimates of $1.21
Revenue of $26.7 billion was ahead of estimates of $24.91 billion.
The company says it sees ongoing elevated mortgage losses, while it also says net charge-offs are improving.
The stock is ticking up a little bit.
You can see the full report here.
