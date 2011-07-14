JPM Easily Beats Earnings Estimates, Stock Ticking Higher

Joe Weisenthal
Jamie Dimon

On first blush, a solid “beat” from JPMorgan, which earned $1.27 last quarter vs. estimates of $1.21

Revenue of $26.7 billion was ahead of estimates of $24.91 billion.

The company says it sees ongoing elevated mortgage losses, while it also says net charge-offs are improving.

The stock is ticking up a little bit.

You can see the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.