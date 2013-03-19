JPMORGAN'S TOM LEE: These Are The 15 Best Stocks For A Market Sell-Off

Photo: Bloomberg Television
Stocks are within a few points of their all-time highs. However there are a few signs that the market’s bull run could soon hit a few bumps.In his latest research note, JP Morgan’s Tom Lee says he is remaining cautious on stocks due to higher taxes, rising gas prices and the sequestration budget cuts.
Lee has put together 15 stocks that could leave investors insulated to any oncoming volatility. Here’s what makes them unique.
“Interestingly, in the last 11 5%- pullbacks since 2009, this group of 15 stocks outperformed the S&P 500 8 of the 11,” wrote Lee. “In other words, these names provide exposure to a portfolio of US stocks that could be seen as relatively safe, even in the anticipation of a pullback.”
The screening criteria: less than 15 months of both a) negative monthly absolute performance, and b) relative monthly underperformance (vs SPX) of more than 150bps. And, the largest monthly relative underperformance (since 2009) is no greater than 8 per cent.
Ticker: XRAY
Implied upside (downside): NA
Largest monthly underperformance:
-6.5 per cent
Industry: Health care supplies
Description: Dentsply just raised its dividend by 13.6 per cent.
Ticker: L
Implied upside (downside): NA
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.4 per cent
Industry: Insurance
Description: Loews stock just hit a 52-week high.
Ticker: MMM
Implied upside (downside): (8 per cent)
Largest monthly underperformance:
-6.6 per cent
Industry: Finshed products conglomerate
Description: 3M shares are up 17 per cent since December.
Ticker: IBM
Implied upside (downside): (7 per cent)
Largest monthly underperformance:
-5.2 per cent
Industry: IT consulting and other services
Description: IBM has increased its dividend each of the past 17 years.
Ticker: GPC
Implied upside (downside): (5 per cent)
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.5 per cent
Industry: Distributor
Description: Genuine just beat out Entergy to become the 290th-largest company on the S&P.
Ticker: SIAL
Implied upside (downside): (3 per cent)
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.9 per cent
Industry: Specialty chemicals
Description: Sigma-Aldrich shares recently hit a 52-week high.
Ticker: PAYX
Implied upside (downside): 0
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.8 per cent
Industry: Data processing
Description: Paychex' most recent earnings improved 4.9 per cent YOY.
Ticker: FISV
Implied upside (downside): 0
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.0 per cent
Industry: Data processing
Description: Fiserv's most sales came in - 0.4% lower than the prior-year quarter's $1.16 billion.
Ticker: PX
Implied upside (downside): 1 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.2 per cent
Industry: Industrial gases
Description: Despite recent acquisitions, Praxair's after-tax profit increased by just 2.6% in 2012.
Ticker: PPG
Implied upside (downside): 3 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-5.7 per cent
Industry: Diversified chemicals
Description: PPG just sold off its commodity chemicals business.
Ticker: SYY
Implied upside (downside): 4 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.8 per cent
Industry: Food distributors
Description: Sysco stock just hit a 52-week high.
Ticker: UTX
Implied upside (downside): 5 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-5.4 per cent
Industry: Aerospace and defence
Description: Citi just upgraded UTX to 'buy.'
Ticker: CAG
Implied upside (downside): 6 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.1 per cent
Industry: Packaged foods and meats
Description: ConAgra just inked a deal with Cargill and CHS to merge flour mill operations.
Ticker: UNP
Implied upside (downside): 10 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.1 per cent
Industry: Rail
Description: Union Pacific shares hit a 52-week high last month.
Ticker: DIS
Implied upside (downside): 10 per cent
Largest monthly underperformance:
-7.9 per cent
Industry: Media and retail
Description: Disney's executive compensation plan was just reapproved by shareholders.
