JP Morgan's top economist in Australia, Stephen Walters, has quit the bank

Stephen Walters, formerly of JP Morgan, has been appointed as the first chief economist at the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Walters was chief economist for Australia and New Zealand at the investment bank and has more than two decades as an economist in both Australia and the UK.

The appointment comes as the 38,000-member company director lobby seeks to expand its ability to debate government policy and offer broader services to members.

“Stephen’s background as a leading economist will allow the AICD to offer its members greater insight into the issues that impact their decisions as directors,” says John Brogden, the chief executive of the AICD and a former NSW Liberal Opposition leader.

“Many economic issues have a direct impact on boardroom decisions, including Australia’s fiscal position and need for national reforms to address it. The impact of China’s rapid transformation and globalisation generally are also of paramount importance.”

