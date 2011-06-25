JP Morgan's Newest Intern Is A Hot Blonde Beauty Queen

Xenia Tchoumitcheva’s picture on her Twitter profile.

Looks like JPMorgan is going to have a top model intern class this summer.Elite model Xenia Tchoumitcheva is apparently a summer intern at JPMorgan in the graduate program for sales and trading, according to her LinkedIn profile.



Apparently this isn’t her first finance internship. She previously interned at Merrill Lynch and the London hedgefund Duet Group, according to her web site.

She is also spokesmodel for Audi, Burger King, Visilab Sunglasses, and Casino Lugano according to her web site.

graduated with a degree in economics. She speaks five different languages. She was also 1st runner up in Miss Switzerland in 2006.

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

