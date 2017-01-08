JPMorgan's complete guide to everything happening in Australian and global markets

A view of the Hazelwood Power Station across the cooling pondage at sunrise in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images / File)

Donald Trump is set to move into the White House this month, marking the start of a new and somewhat unpredictable era in US economic policy.

Markets, it seems, expect him to make sweeping changes to policy, but there is considerable doubt whether the euphoria will last very long.

Australia is also set for an interesting year, following the surprise negative quarter of growth late in the second half of 2016, a recent surge in commodity export prices, and continuing questions over the property market and the potential impact of a downturn in that sector.

A whole bunch of risks from 2016 of course carry over into 2017, from currency and debt worries in China to lacklustre growth in the US and Europe.

JPMorgan provides a guide to make sense of all these, and a whole lot more as we travel through the first quarter of 2017. The presentation looks in detail at some of the key economic indicators for Australia before looking at the global picture.

Thanks to JPMorgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.