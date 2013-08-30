REPORT: A JP Morgan Spreadsheet Could Be The Smoking Gun In An Ongoing Antibribery Investigation

Like many banks on Wall Street, JP Morgan has been

hiring the children of influential Chinese officials.

But investigators are looking into whether the bank tried to specifically woo business deals through the practice, possibly violating antibribery laws.

The Justice Department will be looking for a link — some sort of “smoking gun” —

that confirms the bank made hires only to use new employees’ pedigree in landing lucrative Asian business.

How about an internal excel spreadsheet connecting JP’s appointments to its desired business deals?

Bloomberg’s Dawn Kopecki reports such a document exists. From Bloomberg:

The spreadsheet, which links some hiring decisions to specific transactions pursued by the bank, may be viewed by regulators as evidence that JPMorgan added people in exchange for business, according to one person with knowledge of the review.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg the firm is cooperating with the investigation.

As we rounded up yesterday, JP Morgan has a slew of investigations to cooperate with. The Department of Justice alone has six probes into the company’s practices.

