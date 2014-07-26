You Can Buy The Original J.P. Morgan's Secluded Adirondacks Compound For $US3 Million

Stephanie Yang
Jp3Franklin Ruttan

The old Adirondacks home of the famous financier J.P. Morgan is now on the market for $US3.25 million.

Built in 1895, the camp-style house was in Morgan’s family for half a century. Located on Mohegan Lake, there are only two other private properties on the six-mile road to Camp Uncas. There’s also a gate to keep unauthorised vehicles out.

The house has five bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, and a total of about 4,000 square feet. According to the WSJ, there’s also a 6-foot-long bathtub specifically to accommodate J.P. Morgan’s height. The house also features a children’s playhouse, a lean-to, a boat house with dock, and two guest cabins.

The current owner, Howard Kirschenbaum, bought the vacation home in 1976 and has restored it over the years. The property is listed with Michael Franklin of Franklin Ruttan.

The 4.5-acre property was in the Morgan family for half a century.

The house was built from solid spruce logs.

The camp-style house has an old-time, rustic feel to it.

The first floor has a large stone fireplace to gather around in the winter.

The property sits right on Mohegan Lake, overlooking the water.

There's an open-sided boathouse too.

Other houses and properties are hard to come by in the secluded area.

Quiet and peaceful, Camp Uncas was named a national landmark in 2010.

There are tons of opportunities to connect with nature and experience the woods.

But there are plenty of tours, museums, programs, and activities a short car ride away.

The cabins are filled with wooden dressers and beds to complete the look.

J.P. Morgan had his own giant tub and shower to accommodate his height

Each cabin and the main lodge has its own bathroom and kitchen.

It's also well-suited for kids -- there are twin beds with the property and a children's playhouse.

Looking exclusively in the New York area?

The 15 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The New York City Suburbs>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.