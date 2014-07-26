You Can Buy The Original J.P. Morgan's Secluded Adirondacks Compound For $US3 Million

The old Adirondacks home of the famous financier J.P. Morgan is now on the market for $US3.25 million.

Built in 1895, the camp-style house was in Morgan’s family for half a century. Located on Mohegan Lake, there are only two other private properties on the six-mile road to Camp Uncas. There’s also a gate to keep unauthorised vehicles out.

The house has five bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, and a total of about 4,000 square feet. According to the WSJ, there’s also a 6-foot-long bathtub specifically to accommodate J.P. Morgan’s height. The house also features a children’s playhouse, a lean-to, a boat house with dock, and two guest cabins.

The current owner, Howard Kirschenbaum, bought the vacation home in 1976 and has restored it over the years. The property is listed with Michael Franklin of Franklin Ruttan.

