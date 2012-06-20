JP Morgan Up More Than 2%

James Dimon talks to reporters after participating in a Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Shares in financials are rallying this morning after relatively strong results out of Jefferies and Discover Financial. Across the S&P 500, the industry is up some 1.5 per cent, led by Bank of America which has advanced nearly 5 per cent.



J.P. Morgan shares are also in the green, even as Jamie Dimon takes tough questions from the House Financial Services Committee about the $2 billion trading loss within the firm’s Chief Investment Office unit.

The company is up 2.1 per cent, at $35.32.

SEE ALSO: Traders Are Betting That These 14 Banks Will Default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.