JP Morgan Trashes Barnes & Noble (BKS) and Borders (BGP)

Think retailers that sell old (and dying) media like books, magazines, and CDs are ripe for a comeback? JP Morgan doesn’t. The bank trashes Barnes & Noble (BKS) and Borders (BGP) today:



limited consumer appetite for discretionary purchases

lackluster slate of new books (especially compared to a very strong lineup in 2007) coupled with a more pronounced deterioration in CD sales

continued category encroachment on traffic-driving titles from the discount, mass, and warehouse club channels

consumer migration toward e-reading (e.g., Kindle)

Oh, and consumers will be too distracted by the Olympics and Presidential elections to bother buying books. Ouch.

