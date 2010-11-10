Jamie Dimon: JP Morgan Will Hire More Army Vets To Celebrate Veterans Day

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In anticipation of Veterans Day on Thursday, Jamie Dimon sent a message to all of JPMorgan’s US employees this morning.The bank is planning on expanding its flock of ex-military men and women, he writes.



Here’s the memo:

This month, colleagues around the world will commemorate those who have served their country. Some call it Remembrance Day or Armistice Day.

In the U.S., we set aside November 11 as Veterans Day in honour of their service and their sacrifices.

Here at JPMorgan Chase, we are marking this solemn occasion by expanding our efforts to support and recruit veterans of the U.S. armed forces.

We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our veterans, whose selfless service has kept us safe. I am proud to announce this special initiative—it is, quite simply, the right thing to do.

Who knew that Jamie Dimon’s signature was just Jamie? It’s endearing.

