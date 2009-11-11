JP Morgan To Hire 1200 Loan Officers

Looking for a job on Wall Street? Lucky for you, JP Morgan has just announced it will be hiring 1200 new loan officers by the end of 2010.



Presumably, your job will be peddling subprime loans to people making a combined family income of less than $25,000 a year…

Marketwatch: The 60% sales force increase is intended to help Chase customers buy and refinance homes, the bank said. The new positions will be spread across bank branches in 23 states including California, Florida and Texas, and in large metro areas like New York and Chicago

