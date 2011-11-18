JP MORGAN: Time To Get Ready For The 'Thanksgiving Effect'

Many of us check out from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. Some take extended vacations. Others sit at work wishing they had taken extended vacations.



But would it be a bad idea for stock market investors to check out and put their portfolios on autopilot for the balance of the year?

Maybe not, notes JP Morgan’s Marco Dion. “We find indices around the world generate positive returns during this end of year rally with incredible consistency through history.”

Dion reviewed historical global stock market performance from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. On average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average returns 1.9% during the period and posts positive returns 79% of the time. Furthermore, when the Dow is positive for the year up to Thanksgiving, it returns 3.4% on average with positive returns 82% of the time.

Photo: JP Morgan

