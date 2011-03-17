WHAT! JPMorgan Is Testing $5 ATM Fees

JP Morgan has started testing $5 fees in Illinois and $4 fees in Texas for withdrawals at Chase ATMs by non-Chase customers, the WSJ reported.



They aren’t alone — this is reportedly symptomatic of the whole industry, which is changing their ATM policies to earn more fees to replace the cash lost in other areas of a retail bank because of FinReg.

According to the WSJ, “Dodd-Frank is limiting some charges that banks can slap onto consumer accounts, and they’re making up for it in other ways… scrambling to replace billions of dollars in revenue expected to be lost from new federal regulations on overdraft charges and debit cards.”

How depressing. The regulations installed to help the man and woman on the street, are now working against them.

And in case you think you’ll be immune because you’re not with Chase, apparently out of the $7.1 billion banks earned last year in fees, $3 billion was garnered from charging their own customers for using another bank’s ATM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.