JPMorgan Suspected Madoff Months Prior To Arrest, Kept Doing Business With Him

Take a second look at that lawsuit filed against JPMorgan for “enabling” Bernie Madoff.



ABC News has separately obtained a bank document dated Oct. 29, 2008 that filed a suspicious activity report on Madoff, who was a regular client. The document calls Madoff’s returns “too good to be true.”

Madoff wasn’t arrested until December 10. During this time, JPMorgan continued doing business with the ponzi artist.

