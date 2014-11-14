Here's What You Can Earn Working At JP Morgan

Neil Hall/Reuters JPMorgan gives you a place in history — and a fat wallet.

All together, JPMorgan Chasehas an over 200-year history.

As we’ve reported before, it played an indirect role in killing America’s first Secretary of the Treasury, winning World War I, contributing to the 2008 financial crisis, and helping avert a more catastrophic financial disaster.

Naturally, people who work for a firm of such influence get paid quite well — judging by the self-reported salary and bonus numbers on Glassdoor, the job reviewing site.

As is the case with other big banks, bonuses can be gigantic at JPMorgan.

For instance, the investment banking vice president salary is reported as $US172,902, while bonuses nearly double the annual compensation to a sizeable $US337,121.

According to Glassdoor, here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at JPMorgan, in ascending order:

1. Application Development Manager:$US144,339

2. Vice President – Product Manager:$US147,074



3. Research Associate: $US152,927

4. Program Manager:$US160,074



5. Investment Banking Associate: $US162,887

6. Vice President:$US177,203

7. Vice President – Investment Bank Technology:$US191,619

8. Equity Research Associate: $US196,607

9. IT Director:$US198,304

10. Vice President – Quantitative Research: $US228,787

11. Senior Vice President:$US277,635

12. Managing Director:$US296,320

13. Executive Director:$US322,540

14. Investment Banking Vice President: $US337,121

15. Executive Director, Investment Banking: $US344,270

Compare that with what you can pull in at Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs.

