JPMorgan Makes A Laughably Intense Recruiting Video Using Slow Motion

Investment bank recruiting videos are generally ridiculously boring and fake. You have your standard “hands-on work experience” videos, ie summer interns drinking champagne. You have your standard “give back to the community” videos, ie summer interns painting houses and slapping handprints on each other.



Then you have J.P. Morgan‘s movie, “The Eye of the Storm,” their recruiting video for the i-banking risk team. You have to watch the entire thing immediately (it’s embedded below). It’s incredible.

It gets especially awesome around the 00:50 mark, when the British narrator (who might be better than the British guy in Planet Earth – just saying) introduces us to Martin, who walks onto the screen in slow motion. A monk choir announces softly announces his arrival.

“Risk is a part of Martin’s life. Some risks are a mountain. Others, he calculates.” the narrator explains.

Martin is double-fisting coffee.

Then we see the “risks” Martin is encountering in slow-mo mixed with fast-mo at the scary parts. An unlaced shoe, a flock of pigeons, and a rogue biker.

Then we meet Holly and later, we meet her eye. Note the sound effect of the soft “swoosh” as she sweeps her trash bin under her desk. It’s crucial to the plot and yes, it is intricate.

The climax comes at 3:27, when the narrator tells us, “It’s decision time.”

We won’t spoil the ending, but it deserves some kind of award, not first because it’s effective as a recruiting video.

Because say you’re deciding between taking a job at Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan. You look at the video version of your life at Morgan Stanley – making smoothies, drinking spoilt milk, giving high fives, etc. Then you watch The Eye of the Storm.

Neither movie takes themselves very seriously, which is good, but JPMorgan’s would make Christopher Guest blush. It’s the obvious winner.

Click below to watch a low-def version we ripped from JPMorgan that’s no less awesome than the hi-def version, or click here to watch “The Eye of the Storm” on JPMorgan’s website (Overview of Business Areas –> IB Risk).



