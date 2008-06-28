JP Morgan Raises Prices At Bear Stearns Cafeteria

More humiliation for the remaining employees at “Bear Stearns:”



Dealbreaker: JP Morgan Chase didn’t waste much time stripping the name Bear Stearns off of the building at 383 Madison. And now they are “levelling” the prices at the cafeteria to make the prices match those at JP Morgan. But we need details! What’s going up in price? What’s going down? Are the hamburgers now subprime?

