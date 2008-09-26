JP Morgan Raises $10B, Markets Working Just Fine

What’s that about financial Armageddon? Hold that thought. No details yet, but CNBC reports that JP Morgan (JPM) just raised $10 billion at $40 a share. That’s a lot of money, raised overnight, on one hell of a morning.



Could it be that what’s really happening here is that the market is doing its job? Did Kerry Killinger’s WaMu really deserve to survive? Dick Fuld’s Lehman? The absurdly overleveraged Bear Stearns, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac?

Jamie Dimon’s JP Morgan is benefitting from this crisis. As long as it doesn’t get too greedy, it will come out in a vastly stronger position than when it went in. As it should.

And as for those who are no longer with us? Point your fingers at folks at the top.

See Also: Wachovia Smashed As Investors Freak About WaMu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.