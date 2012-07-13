Everyone's Sorry About The Whale And Mike Mayo Asks If Jamie Lost His Mojo — Here's The Q2 JP Morgan Conference Call

Photo: CSPAN

JP Morgan’s Q2 numbers are out and the verdict from the London whale $2 billion trading loss is in — the bank lost $4.4 billion on the trade in Q2.The bright spot, though, is that the other vital numbers came out around or above expectations. EPS estimates were around $1.19 and JPMs final number was $1.21, for one.



That said, today’s conference call was still full of tough questions about risk management and how the bank will perform going forward.

Check it out below.

