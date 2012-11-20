JP Morgan Names Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer

JP Morgan has named Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer of the bank, replacing Doug Braunstein, Reuters reports.



Lake is currently the CFO of consumer and business banking. That means she was tasked with keeping costs down during JP Morgan’s retail expansion.

You can also chock this one up as another victory for retail bankers (since Mike Corbat, another retail guy, was named Citi CEO).

