JP Morgan (JPM) Reports Solid Q2 Beat, $1.1 Billion Write-Down

JP Morgan (JPM) reported Q2 earnings that beat the street’s expectations, with EPS coming in at $0.54 (down from $1.20 a year ago) vs. the Street’s $0.44 estimate. JPM recorded $18.39 billion in revenue (down from $18.9 billion a year ago) vs. the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion.
Key Stats:
- Increased credit reserves by $1.3 billion firmwide; loan loss allowance coverage of 2.86% for consumer businesses and 2.13% for wholesale businesses
- Recorded markdowns of $1.1 billion in the Investment Bank, related to leveraged lending and mortgage-related positions
- Tier 1 Capital remained strong at $98.7 billion, or 9.1% (estimated)
- Provision for credit loss to $3.45 billion
- Net Income down 53% yoy on “higher provision for credit losses and increased noninterest expense.”
We will be covering the conference call live at 8:00 Eastern.
See Also: Jamie Dimon: Here’s How JP Morgan Avoided All The Dumb-arse Things That Tanked The Rest Of Wall Street
Yes, JP Morgan Might Buy Wachovia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.