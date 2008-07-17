JP Morgan (JPM) Reports Solid Q2 Beat, $1.1 Billion Write-Down

JP Morgan (JPM) reported Q2 earnings that beat the street’s expectations, with EPS coming in at $0.54 (down from $1.20 a year ago) vs. the Street’s $0.44 estimate. JPM recorded $18.39 billion in revenue (down from $18.9 billion a year ago) vs. the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion.



Key Stats:

Increased credit reserves by $1.3 billion firmwide; loan loss allowance coverage of 2.86% for consumer businesses and 2.13% for wholesale businesses

Recorded markdowns of $1.1 billion in the Investment Bank, related to leveraged lending and mortgage-related positions

Tier 1 Capital remained strong at $98.7 billion, or 9.1% (estimated)

Provision for credit loss to $3.45 billion

Net Income down 53% yoy on “higher provision for credit losses and increased noninterest expense.”

