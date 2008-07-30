JP Morgan (JPM) Broker Steals $5 Million From Clients, Flees to Argentina

JP Morgan (JPM) may be one of the few banks whose one-year stock chart doesn’t look like a downward ski slope, but that doesn’t mean they’re free from bad news.



How about a little embezzlement from high-net-worth clients? That’s what the indictment alleges. (Reuters):

A former JPMorgan Chase & Co private banking executive has been arrested in Argentina on charges of embezzling about $5.4 million from bank clients….

The indictment contends Arbizu, 41, engaged in a scheme to withdraw funds from bank customers without their knowledge through the use of unauthorised wire transfers. The U.S. government is also seeking the forfeiture of the roughly $5.4 million it contends was embezzled….

Arbizu had been responsible for handling business involving high-net-worth individuals in Argentina and Chile, the lawsuit said.

Luckily $5.4 million is chump change compared to the write-offs that have become the norm on Wall St, so if Arbizu has already spent his haul, JP Morgan won’t even miss it. Merrill’s $8 billion write-off for reference.

See Also:

Merrill (MER) Deal: Check Out the Scary Fine Print (MER, LEH, C, JPM, WB, WM, GS, MS)

Bank Collapse Update: $400 Billion of Writeoffs So Far, $600 Billion to Go (WM, WB, JPM, FNM, FRE)

JP Morgan (JPM) Q2 Conference Call: LIVE Coverage (JPM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.