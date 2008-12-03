JP Morgan Joins Wall Street's War Against Christmas

The economic downturn continues to shut down holiday parties all over town. The latest victim is JP Morgan’s holiday party, which was scheduled to take place in the cafeteria of 270 Park Avenue, according to DealBreaker’s Bess Levin.



“JPM just gave its holiday party the ax, at least for the investment bank, and most likely for everyone. Apparently the reason cited for cancelling the one thing its employees look forward to all year, which was to take place in the cafeteria of 270 Park, was that ‘it makes sense to forgo any year-end celebrations that aren’t self-funded until market conditions turn around.'”

It seems that managers may still be able to fund holiday parties out of their own pockets, however, so the bells haven’t completely stopped jingling at the House of Dimon.

Send your tales of holiday unmerry making to us here or send a text message to 646-526-3327.

