JPMorgan Is Giving Out Free iPads To Its Investment Bankers

JPMorgan is giving their investment bankers iPads.The bank sent all associates in its global investment banking division an email last week, explaining they were going to be the lucky recipients of free Apple tablets for the duration of a pilot program that ends in May next year, Bloomberg reported.



The email came from two managing directors and said, via Bloomberg:

“We believe there are real benefits in our working environment that can be realised using this device – as well as the personal productivity and enjoyment that come as part of the package.”

“There are a variety of ways to leverage the iPad. Some work off-the-shelf whilst others rely on JPMorgan software/security tools. Depending on its success we will evaluate if we should repeat this one time initiative and/or expand it to others.”

This experiment is obviously going to have Apple jumping for joy, as their expansion into the corporate sphere – which has traditionally been dominated by Blackberry – continues full throttle. Citi and Bank of America are considering letting their workers use an iPhone for work, and Standard Chartered replaced Blackberry’s with iPhones in May.

There are going to be two really pissed of groups of people right now:

Everyone who’s NOT an i-banker at JP RIM

Obviously not everyone got the memo. A source inside the bank said they didn’t even know about the rollout. “I didn’t know they were getting them. Sad.”

