J.P. Morgan Is Backing Down From Its iPad Report This Morning

Photo: Associated Press

Here’s an odd one: It looks like J.P. Morgan is having an internal battle over today’s report that Apple slashed its iPad orders by 25%.According to Bloomberg headlines we just read, JP Morgan’s U.S. Apple analyst said “Apple is fine,” and the U.S. team does not agree with the Asian analyst team which made the report that Apple was cutting back its iPad orders.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.