Why You Would've Been Obsessed With JP Morgan, The Man In One Giant Slide

John Pierpont Morgan started a banking dynasty. Beyond that, he was one of the most fascinating men that ever lived.

JPM the man knew every word of the Bible, was an early backer of Thomas Edison and saved the U.S. economy twice. But he had a dark side too.

See the whole scope of the man in the chart below, created by Hilary Sargent at Chartgirl.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.