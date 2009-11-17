JP Morgan Hires Lobbyists From The "Swine Flu" Law Firm

JP Morgan has hired two lobbyists who were the top tax policy experts for Senator Max Baucus, the chairman of the tax bill writing Senate Finance Committee.

The two lobbyists, Patrick Heck and Michael Evans, now work at K&L Gates, LLP. That’s the law firm where a partner recently berated an associate who was too scared to miss work despite having swine flu. The hiring of the two men was announced in a lobbying disclosure form last week.



So what does JP Morgan plan to ask the government to do to the tax code? Unfortunately, that kind of information doesn’t get disclosed in filings. Neither JP Morgan nor K&L Gates responded to requests for information.

