SLIDE DECK: JP Morgan's giant guide to Australian and global markets

Photo: Business Insider / File

The first six months of 2016 have been a gruelling ride for investors. Volatility has risen again, especially with the outcome of the British referendum on the UK’s future in Europe.

Australia has trudged through an election campaign which the incumbent government was fighting on a promise of delivering a stronger economy. Meanwhile, the nation’s largest trading partner, China, has been managing an economic slowdown in a way that has built uncertainty into the global financial wheelhouse. Bonds have been surging and there have been wild moves on currency markets.

To make sense of it all, David Kelly and the team at JP Morgan along with their colleagues specialising in Australia’s markets and financial conditions, have put together this huge guide to the markets, released to clients at the start of this month and kindly republished on Business Insider Australia with permission.

We’re publishing this about a week after it was released and by the nature of these things, there are some price moves over recent weeks that are not taken into account in the charts. But there are a huge range of reference points for the global financial markets, Australian stocks, and economic forces both global and domestic. You can find the whole thing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.