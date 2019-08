Here's JP Morgan's guide to everything happening in global markets right now

After a wild start to 2016, there’s a lot to make sense of in markets right now.

From one of the biggest comebacks in stock market history to signs of life from emerging markets and more, there has been plenty of action across global markets.

To make sense of it all, David Kelly and the team at JP Morgan Asset Management surveyed the economic landscape and put together their giant quarterly guide to markets.

Thanks to JPMorgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

