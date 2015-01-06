JP Morgan's Ultimate Guide To The Markets And The Economy

The US economy is entering 2105 with a nice tailwind: last quarter saw GDP growth rocket to an 11-year high as the US dollar strengthened and the S&P 500 surged to an all-time high.

But international markets are in rougher shape as Europe battles sluggish growth, Japan struggles with low inflation, and emerging market face major deceleration.

JP Morgan Asset Management’s David Kelly and team have published their Q1 presentation on the state of the markets and the economy.

Through 64 slides, packed with charts and graphics, they provide snapshots of stocks, bonds, and the economy — both in the U.S. and abroad.

Enjoy!

Thanks to JPMorgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.