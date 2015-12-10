JP MORGAN: This is how to survive the holiday season

Navigating through the minefield that is holiday conversation with friends and relatives can be pretty difficult work, especially when more serious topics, like the upcoming US election, or the state of the global economy are brought up.

Thankfully, JP Morgan’s private banking arm, JP Morgan Asset Management, has come up with a handy guide to help people get through the holidays and give them ammunition if they are faced with sitting “next to someone unable to concede anything that contradicts their own point of view.”

The guide is pretty US focused, and splits topics into arguments for progressives and conservatives, but has plenty of stuff for people on both sides of the Atlantic to discuss over the festive season, including the Iraq War, the importance of free trade, and corporate regulation.

If the conversation gets too awkward, aggressive, or just plain boring, JP Morgan even suggests some music to play if it all just gets too much, as well as what to avoid. It goes like this:

Good — Metallica, Taylor Swift, Aerosmith, and Elvis Presley

Bad — Beyonce, Bob Marley, Neil Young, George Strait, Hank Williams Jr, and the Zac Brown Band

Below is the whole list of topics that you should be prepared to talk about at dinner tables, and drinks parties over the holidays. The original post, which can be found on JP Morgan’s website, includes links to handy charts and graphics to help you win any argument.

JP Morgan JP Morgan’s advice on coping with holiday conversation.

