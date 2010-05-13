JP Morgan: Gold Could Now Face 'Unlimited' Demand

JP Morgan’s John Bridges believes the latest breakout for gold was a huge positive sign for the metal.



Euro weakness fears, coupled with dollar weakness fears, could lead to an enormous amount of demand:

JP Morgan:

A German banker once told us that gold normally trades like a commodity. However, when investors lose confidence in currencies, because the pool of gold is so much smaller than the pool of currencies, demand for gold can effectively become unlimited. We believe the European version of “QE” is generating serious currency worries and led today to the breakout of the gold price above the previous intraday high at $1,226/oz.

We see this breakout as significant: The market might have welcomed the European’s latest solution to the Greek crisis with a weaker gold price. If the gold price had fallen, bears could have pointed to a “double top” in the chart, and this could have contributed to a period of weakness for the metal.

They’re recommending exposure both through gold and gold-related stocks, as insurance, since despite the fact that gold is a record price levels, they believe that it could feasibly go far higher. Guessing just how wild investors will get for an asset is still a horribly tricky game nonetheless.

