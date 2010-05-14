JP Morgan: Here Are Five Equities Where You Can Get Your Gold Game On

The announcement of European quantitative easing has flooded the world with more fiat currency, and made investors think twice about holding paper.JP Morgan is confident this rush into gold is going to continue and broaden as a result of these changes in the market.



The bank sees gold as the ultimate hedge against rising global debt and liquidity levels, but doesn’t want precious metals to rise too high, as that would indicate real trouble for the global economy.

Silver holds some opportunity too, according to the bank.

