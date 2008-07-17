JP Morgan: Give Us Your Illegal Guns, And We'll Give You $200

Today in dubious corporate partnerships: Chase Manhattan is offering $200 gift cards to anyone who turns in an illegal gun at a Brooklyn church this Saturday:



New York Daily News: New York authorities are inviting people to turn in their illegal guns this weekend for $200 – no questions asked.

The program will be held Saturday at six churches in Brooklyn. People can turn in rifles, handguns and shotguns – even if they’re loaded – as long as they’re in a plastic or paper bag.

Each gun is worth a $200 Chase Bank card – limit three per person. BB guns and air pistols are worth $20.

