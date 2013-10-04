JP MORGAN'S ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE MARKETS AND THE ECONOMY

The fourth quarter began with the U.S. government shutting down. As Congress continues work on a budget deal to get the government back online, the U.S. inches toward the debt ceiling once again.

Meanwhile, stocks are near their all-time highs as the Federal Reserve continues to pump money into the credit markets through its large-scale asset purchase plan.

These are just a few of the things investors must consider as they position their investment portfolios for the future.

David Kelly and the market strategy team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management have just published their Q4 presentation on the state of the markets and the economy.

Through a series of charts and graphics, they offer must-see snapshots of stocks, bonds, and the economies in the U.S. and abroad.

Note: Thanks to J.P. Morgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

