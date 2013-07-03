JPMorgan Put Together The Ultimate Guide To The Market Right Now

The second quarter ended with stocks tumbling, interest rates surging, and gold crashing. All of this happened as the Federal Reserve laid out a timeline for the tapering, or gradual reduction of its stimulative bond-buying program.



Investors have a lot of things to consider before they make their next move.

To help with this, David Kelly and the market strategy team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management have built the best presentation on the state of the markets and the economy we have seen so far.

We learn that the stock markets look strong yet reasonably priced, the bond markets are rapidly evolving as rates rise, the U.S. economy is anemic yet recovering, Europe remains a mess but things are getting better, and China is growing quickly but decelerating.

The charts offer an elegant and in-depth look at everything.

Note: Thanks to J.P. Morgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.